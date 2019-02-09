JUST IN
SPML Infra standalone net profit rises 25.50% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 0.21% to Rs 344.80 crore

Net profit of SPML Infra rose 25.50% to Rs 10.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 8.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 0.21% to Rs 344.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 344.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales344.80344.08 0 OPM %12.1920.49 -PBDT14.9910.67 40 PBT13.688.73 57 NP10.588.43 26

