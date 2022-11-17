Sportskeeda appoints Ajay Pratap Singh as CEO

Sportskeeda, a global sports and gaming media platform, has announced the appointment of their new CEO, Ajay Pratap Singh. He joined Sportskeeda as Head of Marketing in 2019 and was promoted to COO in 2020.

Under his leadership and direction as COO, Sportskeeda has seen strong growth in its KPIs. Users have grown 2.5 times whereas revenue has risen 5 times since his joining. The newrole as a CEO will include growing the company and managing the direction of its expansion.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)