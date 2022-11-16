Spandana Sphoorty Financial approves NCD issuance up to Rs 300 cr

Spandana Sphoorty Financial has approved the issuance of 2,000 Secured, Senior, Redeemable, Transferable, Listed, Principal Protected, Market Linked, Rated Non-Convertible Debentures having face value of Rs.10 lakh each aggregating up to Rs.200 crore with a green shoe option of up to 1,000 Secured, Senior, Redeemable, Transferable, Listed, Principal Protected, Market Linked, Rated Non-Convertible Debentures having face value of Rs.10 lakh each aggregating upto Rs.100 crore on private placement basis.

The allotment date is 22 November 2022.

