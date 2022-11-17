JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Wipro signs agreement on European Works Council
Business Standard

RateGain integrates its Content AI platform with Booking.com

Capital Market 

RateGain Travel Technologies today announced that its Content AI platform has established a new and improved integration with Booking.com.

This allows accommodations to seamlessly distribute content via one of the world's leading digital travel marketplaces, as well as auto-tag images to improve categorization and discoverability for travelers on RateGain platform.

The integration will enable Booking.com supply partners to update content via RateGain's Content AI platform, saving them hours of effort and ensuring that travelers see the most up-todate content and images from the accommodation on Booking.com. This feature will also help Booking.com reduce the load on its extranet of multiple and concurrent logins.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, November 17 2022. 09:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU