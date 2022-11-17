RateGain integrates its Content AI platform with Booking.com

RateGain Travel Technologies today announced that its Content AI platform has established a new and improved integration with Booking.com.

This allows accommodations to seamlessly distribute content via one of the world's leading digital travel marketplaces, as well as auto-tag images to improve categorization and discoverability for travelers on RateGain platform.

The integration will enable Booking.com supply partners to update content via RateGain's Content AI platform, saving them hours of effort and ensuring that travelers see the most up-todate content and images from the accommodation on Booking.com. This feature will also help Booking.com reduce the load on its extranet of multiple and concurrent logins.

