Latent View Analytics allots 27.12 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Latent View Analytics has allotted 27,12,019 equity shares of face value of Rs 1/- each, to eligible optionees pursuant to exercise of options under Employee Stock Option Plan, 2016 of the Company.

Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased to 20,31,34,017 equity shares with face value of Rs 1 each aggregating to Rs 20,31,34,017

