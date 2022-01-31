SPS Finquest Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Chemplast Sanmar Ltd, Summit Securities Ltd, Asian Hotels (North) Ltd and Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 31 January 2022.

SPS Finquest Ltd soared 19.95% to Rs 97.1 at 11:59 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 7581 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5665 shares in the past one month.

Chemplast Sanmar Ltd spiked 15.44% to Rs 582. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 65705 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24241 shares in the past one month.

Summit Securities Ltd surged 11.73% to Rs 778. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9960 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1377 shares in the past one month.

Asian Hotels (North) Ltd gained 10.97% to Rs 87.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8638 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4161 shares in the past one month.

Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd added 9.96% to Rs 65.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 38317 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7243 shares in the past one month.

