GSFC rises after Q3 PAT grows 152% YoY

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) added 1.14% to Rs 128.95 after the company reported a 152% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 245.53 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 97.25 crore posted in Q3 FY21.

Net sales grew by 24.3% to Rs 2,667.02 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21. Profit before tax came at Rs 355.72 crore in Q3 FY22, jumping 208.4% from Rs 115.35 crore posted in Q3 FY21.

Total expenses rose 13.8% higher to Rs 2,296.76 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 2,017.9 crore in Q3 FY21.

GSFC manufactures fertilizers and industrial chemicals. The result was announced after market hours on Friday, 28 January 2022.

