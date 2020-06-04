SRF consolidated net profit declines 2.69% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 4.21% to Rs 1820.28 crore

Net profit of SRF declined 2.69% to Rs 185.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 190.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.21% to Rs 1820.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1900.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 58.83% to Rs 1019.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 641.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.61% to Rs 7062.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6949.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

1820.281900.237062.126949.8919.3919.6020.6018.66312.60347.731406.501176.65211.23252.801017.89818.48185.75190.891019.09641.63

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)