SRF consolidated net profit declines 2.69% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 4.21% to Rs 1820.28 croreNet profit of SRF declined 2.69% to Rs 185.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 190.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.21% to Rs 1820.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1900.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 58.83% to Rs 1019.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 641.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.61% to Rs 7062.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6949.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1820.281900.23 -4 7062.126949.89 2 OPM %19.3919.60 -20.6018.66 - PBDT312.60347.73 -10 1406.501176.65 20 PBT211.23252.80 -16 1017.89818.48 24 NP185.75190.89 -3 1019.09641.63 59
