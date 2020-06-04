Tourism Finance Corporation of India standalone net profit declines 52.33% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 13.84% to Rs 54.39 croreNet profit of Tourism Finance Corporation of India declined 52.33% to Rs 12.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 25.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.84% to Rs 54.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 63.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 6.06% to Rs 81.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 86.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 14.26% to Rs 262.75 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 229.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales54.3963.13 -14 262.75229.95 14 OPM %79.6589.66 -82.1792.20 - PBDT10.7835.61 -70 98.09114.01 -14 PBT10.5035.52 -70 97.45113.64 -14 NP12.1725.53 -52 81.0286.25 -6
