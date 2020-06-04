Igarashi Motors India standalone net profit declines 69.39% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 16.92% to Rs 118.12 crore

Net profit of Igarashi Motors India declined 69.39% to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.92% to Rs 118.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 142.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 47.90% to Rs 29.91 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 57.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.84% to Rs 534.39 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 606.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

118.12142.17534.39606.1611.2314.3814.4919.0710.5719.8975.00125.850.0910.6632.4685.922.177.0929.9157.41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)