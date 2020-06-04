Igarashi Motors India standalone net profit declines 69.39% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 16.92% to Rs 118.12 croreNet profit of Igarashi Motors India declined 69.39% to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.92% to Rs 118.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 142.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 47.90% to Rs 29.91 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 57.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.84% to Rs 534.39 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 606.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales118.12142.17 -17 534.39606.16 -12 OPM %11.2314.38 -14.4919.07 - PBDT10.5719.89 -47 75.00125.85 -40 PBT0.0910.66 -99 32.4685.92 -62 NP2.177.09 -69 29.9157.41 -48
