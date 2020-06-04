LKP Securities consolidated net profit declines 90.72% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 44.21% to Rs 19.21 crore

Net profit of LKP Securities declined 90.72% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 44.21% to Rs 19.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 34.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.11% to Rs 1.63 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.22% to Rs 72.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 93.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

