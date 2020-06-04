LKP Securities consolidated net profit declines 90.72% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 44.21% to Rs 19.21 croreNet profit of LKP Securities declined 90.72% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 44.21% to Rs 19.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 34.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 23.11% to Rs 1.63 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.22% to Rs 72.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 93.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales19.2134.43 -44 72.5293.24 -22 OPM %3.9623.41 -10.339.86 - PBDT0.246.01 -96 3.381.97 72 PBT1.145.76 -80 2.231.08 106 NP0.646.90 -91 1.632.12 -23
