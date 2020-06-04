NIIT consolidated net profit declines 97.45% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 3.66% to Rs 211.17 crore

Net profit of NIIT declined 97.45% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.66% to Rs 211.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 219.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 1435.70% to Rs 1327.46 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 86.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.75% to Rs 889.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 865.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

