NIIT consolidated net profit declines 97.45% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 3.66% to Rs 211.17 crore

Net profit of NIIT declined 97.45% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.66% to Rs 211.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 219.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 1435.70% to Rs 1327.46 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 86.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.75% to Rs 889.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 865.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales211.17219.20 -4 889.18865.34 3 OPM %-2.136.02 -5.707.69 - PBDT16.9738.13 -55 150.87147.67 2 PBT-1.2330.23 PL 91.07114.75 -21 NP0.5923.17 -97 1327.4686.44 1436

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 04 2020. 15:31 IST

