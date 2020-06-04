NIIT consolidated net profit declines 97.45% in the March 2020 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 3.66% to Rs 211.17 croreNet profit of NIIT declined 97.45% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.66% to Rs 211.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 219.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 1435.70% to Rs 1327.46 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 86.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.75% to Rs 889.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 865.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales211.17219.20 -4 889.18865.34 3 OPM %-2.136.02 -5.707.69 - PBDT16.9738.13 -55 150.87147.67 2 PBT-1.2330.23 PL 91.07114.75 -21 NP0.5923.17 -97 1327.4686.44 1436
