JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

LKP Securities consolidated net profit declines 90.72% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

SRF standalone net profit rises 5.61% in the March 2020 quarter

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Sales decline 5.05% to Rs 1609.68 crore

Net profit of SRF rose 5.61% to Rs 174.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 165.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.05% to Rs 1609.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1695.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 88.36% to Rs 974.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 517.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.13% to Rs 6186.54 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6057.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1609.681695.26 -5 6186.546057.69 2 OPM %20.1619.80 -20.4418.58 - PBDT288.01312.58 -8 1314.281009.82 30 PBT194.71225.81 -14 961.07684.70 40 NP174.58165.30 6 974.18517.18 88

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 04 2020. 17:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU