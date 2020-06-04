SRF standalone net profit rises 5.61% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 5.05% to Rs 1609.68 crore

Net profit of SRF rose 5.61% to Rs 174.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 165.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.05% to Rs 1609.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1695.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 88.36% to Rs 974.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 517.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.13% to Rs 6186.54 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6057.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

