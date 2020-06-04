PNB Gilts reports standalone net profit of Rs 99.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 88.84% to Rs 276.07 crore

Net profit of PNB Gilts reported to Rs 99.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 7.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 88.84% to Rs 276.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 146.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 252.54% to Rs 186.35 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 52.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 73.74% to Rs 882.24 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 507.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

276.07146.19882.24507.7995.8394.0896.5095.84131.7522.60332.4783.44132.0622.48331.0283.0299.01-7.70186.3552.86

