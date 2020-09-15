Medico Intercontinental consolidated net profit rises 13.56% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 8.94% to Rs 19.86 crore

Net profit of Medico Intercontinental rose 13.56% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 8.94% to Rs 19.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 18.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.19.8618.235.645.160.920.800.890.790.670.59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)