JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

PBM Polytex reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.64 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Take Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Business Standard

Medico Intercontinental consolidated net profit rises 13.56% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 8.94% to Rs 19.86 crore

Net profit of Medico Intercontinental rose 13.56% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 8.94% to Rs 19.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 18.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales19.8618.23 9 OPM %5.645.16 -PBDT0.920.80 15 PBT0.890.79 13 NP0.670.59 14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 14:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU