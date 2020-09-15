PBM Polytex reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.64 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
PBM Polytex reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.94 crore in the June 2020 quarter
PBM Polytex reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Polytex India reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter
Polytex India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Ramgopal Polytex reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 67.98% to Rs 15.73 croreNet loss of PBM Polytex reported to Rs 2.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 67.98% to Rs 15.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 49.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales15.7349.12 -68 OPM %-19.450.88 -PBDT-2.630.72 PL PBT-3.51-0.12 -2825 NP-2.640.08 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU