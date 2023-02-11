Vinayak Polycon International standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 27.80% to Rs 5.93 crore

Net profit of Vinayak Polycon International declined 50.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 27.80% to Rs 5.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.5.934.646.587.760.330.290.120.100.050.10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)