Srikalahasthi Pipes Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd, Precision Wires India Ltd, Jindal Photo Ltd and Zenith Exports Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 October 2020.

Srikalahasthi Pipes Ltd lost 18.40% to Rs 132.8 at 14:38 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 75076 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10374 shares in the past one month.

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd tumbled 9.76% to Rs 527.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19.45 lakh shares in the past one month.

Precision Wires India Ltd crashed 8.99% to Rs 139.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 42430 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7337 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Photo Ltd dropped 6.95% to Rs 12.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 30 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 438 shares in the past one month.

Zenith Exports Ltd corrected 6.63% to Rs 42.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 144 shares in the past one month.

