Telecom stocks slide

Telecom stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Telecom index decreasing 10.04 points or 0.95% at 1046.03 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 1.36%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 1.04%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 0.65%), and Bharti Infratel Ltd (up 0.14%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, HFCL Ltd (up 8.23%), Tejas Networks Ltd (up 4.98%), and Reliance Communications Ltd (up 4.76%) turned up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 331.26 or 0.86% at 39028.31.

The Nifty 50 index was up 96.15 points or 0.84% at 11513.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 27.07 points or 0.18% at 14997.51.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 0.73 points or 0.01% at 4989.29.

On BSE,1343 shares were trading in green, 1259 were trading in red and 163 were unchanged.

