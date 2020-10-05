Auto shares fall

Auto stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Auto index falling 96.5 points or 0.54% at 17913.67 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 2.62%), Balkrishna Industries Ltd (down 1.59%),Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 1.42%),Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 1.38%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 1.2%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 1.02%), Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (down 0.69%), Amara Raja Batteries Ltd (down 0.69%), Bosch Ltd (down 0.36%), and Eicher Motors Ltd (down 0.31%).

On the other hand, Exide Industries Ltd (up 2.76%), Cummins India Ltd (up 2.28%), and MRF Ltd (up 0.62%) moved up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 331.26 or 0.86% at 39028.31.

The Nifty 50 index was up 96.15 points or 0.84% at 11513.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 27.07 points or 0.18% at 14997.51.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 0.73 points or 0.01% at 4989.29.

On BSE,1343 shares were trading in green, 1259 were trading in red and 163 were unchanged.

