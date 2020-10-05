Volumes jump at Shoppers Stop Ltd counter

Shoppers Stop Ltd witnessed volume of 21.12 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 16.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.28 lakh shares

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, ICRA Ltd, Trident Ltd, Suprajit Engineering Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 05 October 2020.

Shoppers Stop Ltd witnessed volume of 21.12 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 16.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.28 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.97% to Rs.190.10. Volumes stood at 2.83 lakh shares in the last session.

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd witnessed volume of 1.69 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17970 shares. The stock increased 7.58% to Rs.839.10. Volumes stood at 9361 shares in the last session.

ICRA Ltd recorded volume of 10816 shares by 14:17 IST on NSE, a 6.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1722 shares. The stock gained 0.15% to Rs.2,835.05. Volumes stood at 960 shares in the last session.

Trident Ltd witnessed volume of 670.58 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 128.38 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.37% to Rs.8.35. Volumes stood at 722.74 lakh shares in the last session.

Suprajit Engineering Ltd registered volume of 10.24 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.08 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.31% to Rs.192.70. Volumes stood at 5 lakh shares in the last session.

