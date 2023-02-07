SRU Steels standalone net profit rises 900.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.70% to Rs 3.55 crore

Net profit of SRU Steels rose 900.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.70% to Rs 3.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.3.553.157.042.540.170.050.140.020.100.01

