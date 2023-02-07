EPL standalone net profit rises 135.71% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.06% to Rs 309.20 crore

Net profit of EPL rose 135.71% to Rs 49.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 7.06% to Rs 309.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 288.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.309.20288.8017.3717.3865.1050.9038.9026.2049.5021.00

