EPL standalone net profit rises 135.71% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.06% to Rs 309.20 croreNet profit of EPL rose 135.71% to Rs 49.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 7.06% to Rs 309.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 288.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales309.20288.80 7 OPM %17.3717.38 -PBDT65.1050.90 28 PBT38.9026.20 48 NP49.5021.00 136
