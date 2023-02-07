JUST IN
Rishiroop standalone net profit declines 24.31% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 16.15% to Rs 19.73 crore

Net profit of Rishiroop declined 24.31% to Rs 2.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 16.15% to Rs 19.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 23.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales19.7323.53 -16 OPM %9.6813.26 -PBDT3.384.44 -24 PBT3.184.21 -24 NP2.463.25 -24

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 17:13 IST

