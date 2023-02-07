Rishiroop standalone net profit declines 24.31% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 16.15% to Rs 19.73 crore

Net profit of Rishiroop declined 24.31% to Rs 2.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 16.15% to Rs 19.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 23.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.19.7323.539.6813.263.384.443.184.212.463.25

