SSF standalone net profit rises 333.33% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 32.22% to Rs 22.86 croreNet profit of SSF rose 333.33% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 32.22% to Rs 22.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 17.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales22.8617.29 32 OPM %6.393.53 -PBDT1.440.53 172 PBT1.230.35 251 NP0.910.21 333
