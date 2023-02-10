JUST IN
Empower India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2022 quarter
SSF standalone net profit rises 333.33% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 32.22% to Rs 22.86 crore

Net profit of SSF rose 333.33% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 32.22% to Rs 22.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 17.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales22.8617.29 32 OPM %6.393.53 -PBDT1.440.53 172 PBT1.230.35 251 NP0.910.21 333

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 07:41 IST

