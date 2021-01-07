SSWL gains on order win

Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) rose 1.05% to Rs 585.90 after the company said that it had received new orders worth over $630 million (approximately Rs 4.62 crore).

SSWL confirmed export orders of nearly 63,000 wheels. The orders are to be executed in January and February 2021 from the company's Chennai & Dappar plants.

SSWL is engaged in the manufacturing of steel wheel rims catering to different segments of automobile industry. The firm operates in automotive wheels segment. Its geographical segments include India and overseas.

The company's standalone net profit jumped 82.3% to Rs 14.02 crore on a 11.8% rise in net sales to Rs 404.74 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

