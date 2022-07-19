Federal Bank Ltd spurts 1.12%

Federal Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 104.15, up 1.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 24.36% in last one year as compared to a 4.37% gain in NIFTY and a 3.37% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

Federal Bank Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 104.15, up 1.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 16315.4. The Sensex is at 54637.28, up 0.21%. Federal Bank Ltd has added around 22.82% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Federal Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 8.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35358.7, up 0.61% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 189.21 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 107.66 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 104.45, up 2.75% on the day. Federal Bank Ltd is up 24.36% in last one year as compared to a 4.37% gain in NIFTY and a 3.37% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 10.21 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

