Indian Bank spurts 1.1%, gains for third straight session

Indian Bank is quoting at Rs 173.9, up 1.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 26.2% in last one year as compared to a 4.37% jump in NIFTY and a 13.09% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Indian Bank is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 173.9, up 1.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 16315.4. The Sensex is at 54637.28, up 0.21%. Indian Bank has gained around 22.94% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Indian Bank is a constituent, has gained around 16.95% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2660.15, up 1.52% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.16 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 5.44 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)