Star Health, Infosys, Bajaj Electricals in focus

Shares of Star Health and Allied Insurance Company will list on the stock exchanges today. The IPO of the private insurance company saw a weak response with subscription tally reaching only 0.79 times. The issue price was Rs 900 per share.

Infosys announced its collaboration with Packable, a leading e-commerce company with a proprietary tech-enabled offering, sitting at the intersection of brands, marketplaces and customers.

Bajaj Electricals said that the board of directors of the company has authorised some of the directors and officials of the company to review the corporate structure of the company to unlock growth and value creation for all business segments (restructuring).

Raymond said that its wholly owned material subsidiary JK Files & Engineering has filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) dated December 08, 2021 with Securities & Exchange Board of India towards an Initial Public Offer (IPO) comprising of an Offer for Sale (OFS) for Rs. 800 crore.

The Management Committee of the Board of Directors of JMC Projects (India) has approved the issuance of Unsecured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures of Rs. 99 crores on private placement basis.

Marksans Pharma announced that UK MHRA has granted Market Authorisation to the company's wholly owned subsidiary Relonchem for Loperamide 2mg Hard Capsules.

