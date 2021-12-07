Tata Motors, Wipro, Karnataka Bank in focus

Tata Motors has announced an impending price hike of its commercial vehicle range. An increase in price in the range of 2.5%, will be implemented from 1st January 2022 and will be put into effect across segments - M&HCV, I&LCV, SCV and Bus, basis individual model and variant of the vehicle.

Wipro and Celonis, the global leader in execution management, announced the launch of the Supply Chain Command Center to help organizations drive supply-chain transformation.

Karnataka Bank has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Toyota Kirloskar Motor Private Limited (TKM), India's leading automotive brand in a joint effort to introduce attractive financing options for its customers to purchase their favourite Toyota vehicles.

Indo Count Industries entered into a Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) with GHCL for acquisition of its Home Textile business at Vapi, Gujarat, on a going concern basis by way of a slump sale and Asset Transfer Agreement (ATA) for acquisition of specified assets of the US subsidiary of GHCL. The cost of acquisition is Rs. 576 crore.

HFCL said the company has opened its qualified institutional placement issue on December 6, and approved floor price at Rs 72.33 per share.

