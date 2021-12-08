Interest rate sensitives, RIL, Hindustan Zinc, JSPL in focus

Shares from interest rate sensitive auto, banking and realty sectors will be in spotlight ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy decision today, 8 December 2021.

Reliance Industries (RIL) and Abu Dhabi Chemicals Derivatives Company RSC (TA'ZIZ) have agreed to launch 'TA'ZIZ EDC & PVC', a world-scale chemical production partnership at the TA'ZIZ Industrial Chemicals Zone in Ruwais. The new joint-venture will construct and operate a Chlor-Alkali, Ethylene Dichloride (EDC) and Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) production facility, with an investment of more than $2 billion.

Hindustan Zinc said the company approved an interim dividend of Rs 18 per equity share for FY22.

Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL), said steel production increased by 10 % Y-o-Y in Bovember to 6.74 lakh tonnes as compared to 6.14 lakh tonnes of steel production in the previous year.

The Board of Directors of NHPC has approved the proposal for monetization by securitization through bidding process of Return on Equity (RoE) of Chamera-I Power Station (3 X 180 MW), Himachal Pradesh and further to monetize the RoE of one or more power stations for 05/10/15 years in one go or roll over.

Shalby said that the company's Wholly-owned Subsidiary Mars Medical Devices (MMDL) has further subscribed 2,09,000 equity shares of SGD 1 each in MMDL'S Subsidiary Shalby Global Technologies Pte. Ltd., Singapore (SGTPL), and remitted funds for the same on December 7, 2021.

Brightcom Group entered into a definitive agreement today to acquire 100% of Vuchi Media Private Limited, operating under the brand name of MediaMint.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)