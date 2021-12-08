Interest rate sensitives, RIL, Hindustan Zinc, JSPL in focus

-
ALSO READ
Jindal Stainless (Hisar) commissions 26,000 TPA capacity precision strip mill
Jindal Stainless (Hisar) receives ratings upgrade from CARE Ratings
Jindal Steel & Power July 2021 steel sales spurt 5% to 6.7 lakh tonnes
Jindal Steel & Power steel sales rise by 21% M-o-M in July
Jindal Steel & Power reports robust steel sales in Q2
-
Shares from interest rate sensitive auto, banking and realty sectors will be in spotlight ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy decision today, 8 December 2021.
Reliance Industries (RIL) and Abu Dhabi Chemicals Derivatives Company RSC (TA'ZIZ) have agreed to launch 'TA'ZIZ EDC & PVC', a world-scale chemical production partnership at the TA'ZIZ Industrial Chemicals Zone in Ruwais. The new joint-venture will construct and operate a Chlor-Alkali, Ethylene Dichloride (EDC) and Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) production facility, with an investment of more than $2 billion.
Hindustan Zinc said the company approved an interim dividend of Rs 18 per equity share for FY22.
Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL), said steel production increased by 10 % Y-o-Y in Bovember to 6.74 lakh tonnes as compared to 6.14 lakh tonnes of steel production in the previous year.
The Board of Directors of NHPC has approved the proposal for monetization by securitization through bidding process of Return on Equity (RoE) of Chamera-I Power Station (3 X 180 MW), Himachal Pradesh and further to monetize the RoE of one or more power stations for 05/10/15 years in one go or roll over.
Shalby said that the company's Wholly-owned Subsidiary Mars Medical Devices (MMDL) has further subscribed 2,09,000 equity shares of SGD 1 each in MMDL'S Subsidiary Shalby Global Technologies Pte. Ltd., Singapore (SGTPL), and remitted funds for the same on December 7, 2021.
Brightcom Group entered into a definitive agreement today to acquire 100% of Vuchi Media Private Limited, operating under the brand name of MediaMint.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU