Tech Mahindra, Godrej Properties, Lupin in spotlight

Tech Mahindra announced that it has acquired a 100% stake in US-based Activus Connect, a leading provider of work at home customer experience management solutions. For the financial year ended 31 December 2020, it recorded revenue of $17 million.

Godrej Properties announced that it has entered into a Joint venture with TDI group to develop an ultra-luxury residential project in Connaught Place, one of the most premium location within the Central Business District of New Delhi.

Lupin said that it has entered into an exclusive distribution and marketing agreement with Biomm SA in Brazil. Under the terms of agreement, Biomm will distribute and market biosimilar Pegfilgrastim in Brazil.

Rushil Decor said that the company's Medium Density Fibre Board Manufacturing Unit (MDF Plant) at Chikmagalur, Karnataka has again started the commercial operation partially. Further, it will start the regular commercial operation on or before 6 December 2021.

Force Motors said that its total auto production in November 2021 was 1,135 units, down 20% YoY and down 44% MoM.

Krsnaa Diagnostics on Saturday announced that CRISIL Ratings upgraded rating on company's long-term facility worth Rs 200 crore to 'CRISIL BBB+' from 'CRISIL BBB'.

Aptus Value Housing Finance on Saturday announced that CARE Ratings has upgraded company's outlook to 'positive' from 'stable' while reaffirming the existing rating.

Narayana Hrudayalaya and Ritesh Properties and Industries joined hands to set up first multi-specialty hospital at Ludhiana in Punjab.

OnMobile Global has incorporated a new wholly-owned subsidiary called, OnMobile South Africa Technologies (Pty).

Meghmani Finechem (MFL) said that CRISIL Ratings has upgraded its rating on the company's long term bank facilities to 'CRISIL AA-/Stable' from 'CRISIL A+/Positive'.

Safari Industries (India) said its wholly-owned subsidiary, Safari Manufacturing, purchased a land with constructed property at Halol in Gujarat for Rs 22.51 crore.

