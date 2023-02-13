Starlite Global Enterprises (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Starlite Global Enterprises (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Starlite Global Enterprises (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.78 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Starlite Global Enterprises (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.74 crore in the September 2022 quarter
RattanIndia Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 34.23 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Sanathnagar Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.43 crore in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 26.55% to Rs 2.85 croreNet loss of Starlite Global Enterprises (India) reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 26.55% to Rs 2.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2.853.88 -27 OPM %34.7429.38 -PBDT0.850.82 4 PBT0.040.01 300 NP-0.270.55 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU