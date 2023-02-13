Banswara Syntex consolidated net profit rises 149.33% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 21.41% to Rs 363.22 crore

Net profit of Banswara Syntex rose 149.33% to Rs 29.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 21.41% to Rs 363.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 299.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.363.22299.1714.729.4849.9226.6439.6916.3329.6711.90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)