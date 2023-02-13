JUST IN
Banka Bioloo consolidated net profit rises 105.66% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Banswara Syntex consolidated net profit rises 149.33% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 21.41% to Rs 363.22 crore

Net profit of Banswara Syntex rose 149.33% to Rs 29.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 21.41% to Rs 363.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 299.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales363.22299.17 21 OPM %14.729.48 -PBDT49.9226.64 87 PBT39.6916.33 143 NP29.6711.90 149

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 17:48 IST

