Starlog Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.24 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 25.06% to Rs 6.67 croreNet Loss of Starlog Enterprises reported to Rs 7.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 4.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 25.06% to Rs 6.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 28.03 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 12.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 13.43% to Rs 24.56 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 28.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales6.678.90 -25 24.5628.37 -13 OPM %25.34-46.07 -17.51-4.41 - PBDT-3.64-9.14 60 -13.77-22.29 38 PBT-7.24-13.10 45 -28.03-38.95 28 NP-7.24-4.49 -61 -28.03-12.00 -134
