Mercator reports standalone net loss of Rs 281.70 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 43.55% to Rs 54.74 crore

Net Loss of Mercator reported to Rs 281.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 62.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 43.55% to Rs 54.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 96.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 511.45 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 184.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 23.10% to Rs 311.96 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 405.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

