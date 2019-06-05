Startech Finance consolidated net profit rises 150.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 25.10% to Rs 3.04 crore

Net profit of rose 150.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 25.10% to Rs 3.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 71.17% to Rs 0.32 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 25.13% to Rs 13.44 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 17.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

3.042.4313.4417.9559.5472.8464.3676.660.310.070.681.520.310.070.681.520.150.060.321.11

