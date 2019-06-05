Startech Finance consolidated net profit rises 150.00% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 25.10% to Rs 3.04 crore

Net profit of Startech Finance rose 150.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 25.10% to Rs 3.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 71.17% to Rs 0.32 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 25.13% to Rs 13.44 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 17.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales3.042.43 25 13.4417.95 -25 OPM %59.5472.84 -64.3676.66 - PBDT0.310.07 343 0.681.52 -55 PBT0.310.07 343 0.681.52 -55 NP0.150.06 150 0.321.11 -71

