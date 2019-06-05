Steel Strips Infrastructures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.21 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 4.17% to Rs 0.46 croreNet loss of Steel Strips Infrastructures reported to Rs 3.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 1.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 4.17% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 10.24 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 5.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.65% to Rs 1.94 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.460.48 -4 1.941.89 3 OPM %-660.87-75.00 --484.02-91.01 - PBDT-3.211.90 PL -10.195.64 PL PBT-3.211.91 PL -10.245.56 PL NP-3.211.92 PL -10.245.57 PL
