Cerebra Integrated Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.91 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 40.00% to Rs 78.11 crore

Net loss of reported to Rs 19.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 14.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 40.00% to Rs 78.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 130.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 83.19% to Rs 5.81 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 34.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.68% to Rs 385.23 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 314.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

78.11130.18385.23314.0215.3413.1710.8913.408.9717.2544.0342.208.8517.1643.6541.90-19.9114.635.8134.57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)