Athena Global Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 137.77% to Rs 4.47 croreNet loss of Athena Global Technologies reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 137.77% to Rs 4.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.27 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 77.10% to Rs 14.15 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales4.471.88 138 14.157.99 77 OPM %1.57-128.19 --14.49-50.31 - PBDT0.550.71 -23 -0.280.19 PL PBT0.500.64 -22 -0.53-0.07 -657 NP-0.270.97 PL -1.270.33 PL
