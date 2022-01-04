State Bank of India soars 2.38%

State Bank of India is quoting at Rs 482, up 2.38% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 71.07% in last one year as compared to a 24.86% spurt in NIFTY and a 15.68% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

State Bank of India is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 482, up 2.38% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.59% on the day, quoting at 17730.05. The Sensex is at 59598.96, up 0.7%. State Bank of India has risen around 3.59% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which State Bank of India is a constituent, has risen around 2.69% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36421.9, up 0.76% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 149.39 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 139.77 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 13.48 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

