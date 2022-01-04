Affle India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd, Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd, Varroc Engineering Ltd and Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 January 2022.

Affle India Ltd spiked 11.42% to Rs 1329.8 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42504 shares in the past one month.

Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd soared 9.12% to Rs 3608.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13721 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2569 shares in the past one month.

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd surged 8.37% to Rs 405.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 86309 shares in the past one month.

Varroc Engineering Ltd rose 7.61% to Rs 366.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38066 shares in the past one month.

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd advanced 7.48% to Rs 241.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 85920 shares in the past one month.

