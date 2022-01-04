Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Mirza International Ltd, Banswara Syntex Ltd, Om Infra Ltd and ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 January 2022.

Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd surged 17.66% to Rs 67.95 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29003 shares in the past one month.

Mirza International Ltd spiked 16.09% to Rs 147.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.95 lakh shares in the past one month.

Banswara Syntex Ltd soared 15.72% to Rs 265. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 37059 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5762 shares in the past one month.

Om Infra Ltd rose 15.47% to Rs 41.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 67210 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24221 shares in the past one month.

ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd gained 13.82% to Rs 45.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19040 shares in the past one month.

