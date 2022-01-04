APSEZ December 2021 cargo volumes spurt 35% Y-o-Y to 234.31 MT

-
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zones (APSEZ) handled a cargo volume of 234.31 million metric tonnes (MMT) during nine months ending on 31 December 2021, rising 35% on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis as compared to nine months ending on 31 December 2020.
During the period, non-Mundra ports grew 74% year-on-year (Y-o-Y), contributing 52% of the total cargo basket. The parity between east coast and west coast ports during the period stood at 38%:62% during nine months ending on 31 December 2021 as against 24%:76% recorded last year, during the same period.
Mundra, the flagship port of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zones (APSEZ), jumped 8% Y-o-Y and handled cargo volume of 113 million metric tonnes (MMT). The container volumes across the ports crossed 6 million TEUs, of which 4.9 million twenty-foot equivalent (TEUs) were handled at Mundra port. Dry cargo volume registered a growth of 49% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and surpassed 116 MMT.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ)'s consolidated net profit fell 30.5% to Rs 968.34 crore on 21.7% increase in net sales to Rs 3,532.42 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.
Shares of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) gained 0.12% to Rs 737.25 on BSE. APSEZ, a part of the globally diversified Adani Group, has evolved from a port company to a ports & logistics platform.
