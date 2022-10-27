Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Bhagyanagar India Ltd, Bharat Bijlee Ltd, IFB Agro Industries Ltd and Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 October 2022.

Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd soared 19.96% to Rs 2419.95 at 27-Oct-2022 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 24666 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 583 shares in the past one month.

Bhagyanagar India Ltd surged 15.34% to Rs 50.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 19577 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3328 shares in the past one month.

Bharat Bijlee Ltd spiked 11.73% to Rs 2220. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 37936 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4733 shares in the past one month.

IFB Agro Industries Ltd gained 11.29% to Rs 608.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 971 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 529 shares in the past one month.

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd spurt 10.34% to Rs 65.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

