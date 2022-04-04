Steel Authority of India Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Steel Authority of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 105.9, up 3.67% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 18.13% in last one year as compared to a 22.25% spurt in NIFTY and a 55.5% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Steel Authority of India Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 105.9, up 3.67% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.27% on the day, quoting at 17895.1. The Sensex is at 60096.75, up 1.38%. Steel Authority of India Ltd has risen around 8.06% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Steel Authority of India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 7.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6477.2, up 1.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 366.63 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 414.19 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 106.9, up 4.09% on the day. Steel Authority of India Ltd is up 18.13% in last one year as compared to a 22.25% spurt in NIFTY and a 55.5% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 3.14 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)