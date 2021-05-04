Steel Authority of India Ltd up for fifth session

Steel Authority of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 131.35, up 2.82% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 362.5% in last one year as compared to a 59.35% jump in NIFTY and a 193.5% jump in the Nifty Metal.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Steel Authority of India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 17.62% in last one month and is currently quoting at 4952.45, up 0.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1054 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 999.45 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 130.35, up 1.56% on the day. Steel Authority of India Ltd is up 362.5% in last one year as compared to a 59.35% jump in NIFTY and a 193.5% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 15.12 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

