Steel Authority of India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1468.20 crore in the December 2020 quarter

Sales rise 19.91% to Rs 19835.71 croreNet profit of Steel Authority of India reported to Rs 1468.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2020 as against net loss of Rs 343.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2019. Sales rose 19.91% to Rs 19835.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2020 as against Rs 16542.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2020Dec. 2019% Var.Sales19835.7116542.48 20 OPM %25.616.08 -PBDT4793.64427.54 1021 PBT3812.20-498.85 LP NP1468.20-343.57 LP
