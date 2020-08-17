Steel City Securities consolidated net profit rises 19.47% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 19.12% to Rs 10.11 crore

Net profit of Steel City Securities rose 19.47% to Rs 2.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 19.12% to Rs 10.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 12.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales10.1112.50 -19 OPM %26.2120.64 -PBDT3.032.87 6 PBT2.832.64 7 NP2.271.90 19

First Published: Mon, August 17 2020. 09:30 IST

