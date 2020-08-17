Steel City Securities consolidated net profit rises 19.47% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Steel City Securities consolidated net profit declines 37.19% in the March 2020 quarter
Steel City Securities standalone net profit rises 5.46% in the June 2020 quarter
Board of Jindal Steel & Power approved issuance of securities up to Rs 5000 cr
Tata Steel, JSW raise steel price by Rs 500-800 a tonne
Maruti Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 19.12% to Rs 10.11 croreNet profit of Steel City Securities rose 19.47% to Rs 2.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 19.12% to Rs 10.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 12.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales10.1112.50 -19 OPM %26.2120.64 -PBDT3.032.87 6 PBT2.832.64 7 NP2.271.90 19
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU