Steel City Securities consolidated net profit rises 19.47% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of Steel City Securities rose 19.47% to Rs 2.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 19.12% to Rs 10.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 12.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.10.1112.5026.2120.643.032.872.832.642.271.90

