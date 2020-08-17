Revathi Equipment consolidated net profit rises 225.76% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 10.77% to Rs 31.25 croreNet profit of Revathi Equipment rose 225.76% to Rs 4.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 10.77% to Rs 31.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 35.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales31.2535.02 -11 OPM %17.604.25 -PBDT6.902.10 229 PBT6.351.66 283 NP4.301.32 226
