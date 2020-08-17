JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Alka Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Revathi Equipment consolidated net profit rises 225.76% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 10.77% to Rs 31.25 crore

Net profit of Revathi Equipment rose 225.76% to Rs 4.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 10.77% to Rs 31.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 35.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales31.2535.02 -11 OPM %17.604.25 -PBDT6.902.10 229 PBT6.351.66 283 NP4.301.32 226

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 17 2020. 09:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU