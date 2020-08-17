Revathi Equipment consolidated net profit rises 225.76% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 10.77% to Rs 31.25 crore

Net profit of Revathi Equipment rose 225.76% to Rs 4.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 10.77% to Rs 31.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 35.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.31.2535.0217.604.256.902.106.351.664.301.32

